[Trending] #Wind #TooMuchWind

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

Spring has come, but it seems like the weather is not ready for the season yet.The temperature plunged below zero nationwide on Saturday and Sunday, while a sudden gust of wind hit the country Tuesday afternoon.Due to the extreme wind speed, which recorded 20 meters per second in Incheon, a man in his 80s was hit by a sheet of plywood that flew against him and died on Tuesday. There were two more casualties who were injured by the gust, including a man who was hit by a falling tree.Damages caused by the strong winds were also reported in Seoul. According to the local media reports, Subway Line No. 3 was halted for about 10 minutes at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday as a ladder fell down on high voltage wires. A church steeple toppled to the ground due to the strong wind and reportedly hit and injured a pedestrian who passed by the church.The keyword “Too Much Wind” swept the trending bar on Twitter on Wednesday. The social media users shared the scenes they witnessed in their towns.“A tree was pulled out and flew due to the wind,” a Twitter user said, sharing a picture of a cherry blossom tree that fell down on the ground. The tweet instantly garnered over 60 likes and was shared over 230 times in a day.“Too much wind blew everything in the recycle bins,” another user said with a picture of garbage that was scattered all over a parking lot.“It feels like I could go to the US from my house if I have a parachute now,” a Twitter user jokingly said, garnering over 80 likes.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)