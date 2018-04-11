Posco’s global CSR project wins UN recognition

BUSINESS

Posco Steel Village in Vietnam (Posco)

An iron bridge inside Posco Steel Village in Vietnam

The United Nations has recognized a corporate social responsibility project by South Korean steel giant Posco as a case leading its sustainable development goals aimed at transforming the world by 2030.Posco has been building steel-framed residences in poor neighborhoods in cities where the company operates. The project titled Posco Steel Village is aimed at providing sustainable living spaces for them by using the company’s steel products and architectural techniques.With the UN’s recognition, Posco Steel Village will be recommended to 193 member countries as a leading case of its SDGs, and the document that states the project will be permanently archived in three working languages, English, French and Spanish.The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals for Sustainable Development, consists of a collection of 17 global goals set by the organization. Through the steel village project, the steelmaker has been making efforts to achieve SDG 11, which is aimed at making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, a UN website showed.The Posco project was one of 20 cases adopted by a committee under the UN Economic and Social Commission. The list included an e-Health system that provides necessary information on women’s health.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)