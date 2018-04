BUSINESS

Poster of Marvel Run 2018 (Innocean Worldwide)

Innocean Worldwide, an advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, will host the Marvel Run 2018 at the Nanji Hangang Park as part of its efforts to boost future competitiveness, the company said Thursday.Various venues incorporating Marvel characters, including a Hulk concept energy drink zone, will be offered.The 5 kilometer-long sports event will take place from Nanji Hangang Park to World Cup Stadium Park located in Sangam-dong, eastern Seoul, on April 21.Innocean Worldwide has acquired license from Walt Disney Company Korea to host the second Marvel Run here, the company said.By Kim Bo-gyung ( lisakim425@heraldcorp.com