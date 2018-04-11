Go to Mobile Version

Lee Tae-hwan to star in ‘What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?’

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Apr 11, 2018 - 15:45
  • Updated : Apr 11, 2018 - 16:01
Rising actor Lee Tae-hwan will star in upcoming drama “What‘s Wrong With Secretary Kim” (tentative title).

Lee has joined the crew of the much-anticipated drama series, the production company announced Wednesday. The drama is based on a popular web novel of the same title. Due to its popularity, the work has been made in to a web cartoon series as well. 

Lee Tae-hwan (Fantagio)

Actress Park Min-young is to take the lead role, playing the character of Kim Mi-so, a secretary to a wealthy business man, played by actor Park Seo-joon. Lee is to take the role of Park Seo-joon’ brother, who develops a crush on the secretary.

Starring in hit drama series “My Golden Life” on KBS2, which wrapped up in March, Lee abruptly rose to stardom. He is a part of an actor’s group named Surprise, along with Seo Kang-joon.

“What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is set to premiere in June on cable channel tvN.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

