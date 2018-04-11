Incheon Airport touted as convenient service provider for PyeongChang Olympics, Paralympics

|Incheon International Airport CEO Chung Il-young (left) shakes hand with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons at Incheon Airport in March. (IIAC)
South Korea‘s main gateway operated special arrival and departure services exclusively for Olympics teams, such as by setting up around 10 check-in kiosks at athlete’s village in PyeongChang and Gangneung, Gangwon Province.
The airport also operated check-in counters, as well as arrival and departure facilities dedicated to Olympic personnel to expedite the process.
It supported Paralympic athletes with wheelchairs and phone call services.
With regard to such customized services, athletes and Olympics committee officials expressed high satisfaction, according to the airport.
“While athletes who participate in Paralympics games have more difficulty moving around with their luggage and sports equipment, it was very convenient for them to just send off luggage from their residence in PyeongChang and simply go and check in at the airport. I felt that the organizing committee and Incheon International Airport had smooth cooperation,” said an official from Norway’s Paralympic team.
International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said he could “notice the special care by the airport for athletes with disabilities,” adding that he had not heard a single negative comment about the Paralympics held here.
Philip Craven, a former president of the International Paralympic Committee, has also said he received a positive image as soon as he arrived at Incheon Airport, adding the airport gave an important first impression of the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games.
IOC President Thomas Bach praised Incheon Airport as a “modern and efficient airport,” according to the airport.
|UK biathlon athlete Scott Meenagh (left) poses with staff at Incheon Airport in March. (IIAC)
From February to March, Incheon Airport said it had successfully carried over 1,400 pieces of sports equipment without any damage reported.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)