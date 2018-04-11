Go to Mobile Version

Hyosung participates in textile show in Ho Chi Minh City

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Apr 11, 2018 - 16:01
  • Updated : Apr 11, 2018 - 16:01
South Korean textile giant Hyosung is participating in a textile exhibition being held in Ho Chi Minh City to seek new business opportunities in the emerging market, the company said Wednesday.

Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry Expo 2018 is the largest textile exhibition in Vietnam. 



Hyosung is presenting its spandex brand Creora, which is highly resistant to chlorine -- a chemical used to keep swimming pools free of bacteria -- and has deodorizing effects that could be helpful in Vietnam’s hot and humid climate, officials said.

In its 30th run, the exhibition has about 1,100 companies from 26 countries participating, with 25,000 visitors expected.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

