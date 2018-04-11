Professor investigated for 7 hours of drinking with freshmen

NATIONAL

(123RF)

A professor at a college in North Chungcheong Province is under investigation by the institution on suspicion of having forced students to drink with him.The school said Wednesday that the professor drank with four freshmen on March 21.The professor and students reportedly drank for seven hours, from noon to 7 p.m. making the students unable to attend classes.The professor is also accused of inflicting disciplinary punishment on students.An official from the college said, “We have launched a probe on the allegation that the professor forced students to drink and imposed disciplinary punishment on them.”However, the professor said, “Although I did drink with the students, it wasn’t coercive and the disciplinary punishment was a joke, and the students took it that way, too.”By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)