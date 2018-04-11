Minister stresses int'l cooperation for NK denuclearization

NATIONAL

South Korea's unification minister on Wednesday stressed the importance of international cooperation in resolving North Korea's nuclear problem and improving inter-Korean ties.



Cho Myoung-gyon made the remark at a meeting with Simon Smith, Britain's new ambassador to South Korea, ahead of an inter-Korean summit slated for April 27 and a proposed summit between the United States and North Korea.



"The government believes that cooperation with the international community is very important in resolving the North's nuclear issue and developing inter-Korean relations," the minister said.





(Yonhap)

He expressed hope for Britain's support in resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula as the European country, which has an embassy in Pyongyang, is also seeking dialogue.Smith said that his government will continue to support Seoul's efforts to build peace and is ready to offer its help and advice to the South.(Yonhap)