D.O. of K-pop boy band EXO cast for new tvN series

The network said Wednesday that the singer, 25, and actress Nam Ji-hyun, 23, have been cast for the main characters of "Dear Husband of 100 Days."
|This image provided by tvN shows Do Kyung-soo (L) and Nam Ji-hyun. (Yonhap)
In the romantic comedy, Do will play Prince Lee Yul of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), a fictional character who loses his memory following an accident and marries private detective Hong Sim. The story centers around the prince's 100-day adventure before he returns to the palace.
The drama is expected to air in the second half of this year. (Yonhap)