Prosecutor gets suspended sentence for sexual misconduct

NATIONAL

A Seoul court on Wednesday sentenced an incumbent district attorney to a suspended jail term for sexually harassing two women whom he met on professional occasions.



The Seoul Central District Court meted out the guilty verdict on a 49-year-old surnamed Kim, a prosecutor at the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors' Office, and gave him an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years.





Cho Hee-jin, a senior prosecutor in charge of the special probe team for sexual offense allegations involving former and incumbent prosecutors, speaks during a press conference at Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors` Office on Feb. 1. (Yonhap)

Kim has been accused of sexually harassing one of his junior colleagues during a dinner in January. He is also suspected of committing a similar offense against a female lawyer in June last year.His case is the first to result in a conviction amid a series of ongoing investigations into alleged sexual abuses by former and sitting prosecutors.A special internal probe team was launched early this year after Seo Ji-hyun, a district attorney in Tongyoung, made a revelation about her experience of sexual abuse by a senior prosecutor, Ahn Tae-geun, years ago.Ahn has faced questioning over the allegations, and the special inquiry team is due to announce details on the results of the investigation into Ahn on Friday. (Yonhap)