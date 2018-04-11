Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Prosecutor gets suspended sentence for sexual misconduct

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 11, 2018 - 10:59
  • Updated : Apr 11, 2018 - 10:59

A Seoul court on Wednesday sentenced an incumbent district attorney to a suspended jail term for sexually harassing two women whom he met on professional occasions.

The Seoul Central District Court meted out the guilty verdict on a 49-year-old surnamed Kim, a prosecutor at the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors' Office, and gave him an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Cho Hee-jin, a senior prosecutor in charge of the special probe team for sexual offense allegations involving former and incumbent prosecutors, speaks during a press conference at Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors` Office on Feb. 1. (Yonhap)

Kim has been accused of sexually harassing one of his junior colleagues during a dinner in January. He is also suspected of committing a similar offense against a female lawyer in June last year.

His case is the first to result in a conviction amid a series of ongoing investigations into alleged sexual abuses by former and sitting prosecutors.

A special internal probe team was launched early this year after Seo Ji-hyun, a district attorney in Tongyoung, made a revelation about her experience of sexual abuse by a senior prosecutor, Ahn Tae-geun, years ago.

Ahn has faced questioning over the allegations, and the special inquiry team is due to announce details on the results of the investigation into Ahn on Friday. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114