Senior Chinese official to visit NK leading art troupe

A senior Chinese official will visit North Korea leading an art troupe as Pyongyang and Beijing have agreed to strengthen cultural exchanges, the North's state media said Wednesday.The visit comes in a thawing sign of the two countries' strained ties after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a surprise visit to Beijing last month for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.The art group, led by Song Tao, the head of the international department at the Central Committee of the Communist Party, will attend the 31st April Spring Friendship Art Festival, the Korean Central News Agency said.The report said that a large-scale art group will make the first visit to the North after Kim and Xi recently agreed to strengthen cultural exchanges. It did not elaborate on its itinerary.The trip will "consolidate the cornerstone of the DPRK-China cultural exchange and strengthening the traditional DPRK-China friendly relations onto a new high stage," the KCNA said, referring to the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The North has held the festival every two years to mark the birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, known as the Day of the Sun. This year's event will be held from Wednesday to next Tuesday.Kim's trip to China marked a turnaround in the long-frayed ties between Pyongyang and Beijing over the North's nuclear and missile tests. It was his first overseas trip since he took office in late 2011.China, the North's only ally and main economic benefactor, has been implementing tough international sanctions against North Korea.Kim's visit was seen as intended to secure more bargaining chips ahead of his planned meetings with President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. For China, the Xi-Kim summit apparently helped highlight Beijing's leverage over the North in resolving the North's nuclear standoff.Song visited Pyongyang in November last year as a special envoy of Xi, but he could not meet with Kim Jong-un.But during Kim's visit to China, Song warmly welcomed him in what appears to be a special train that carried Kim and his entourage to China.(Yonhap)