Three 20-year-olds rob W20m from unlocked cars

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Changwon Seobu Police Station said Tuesday it arrested two suspects and booked one without detention for stealing goods and money worth tens of millions of won from automobiles at night.The suspects, who are friends, are accused of stealing about 5 million won ($4,670) from automobiles that were not locked inside an apartment parking lot in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Dec. 9, 2017.They had allegedly stolen articles and money worth 17 million won in the same way since the end of 2017.In February, they took cash and a watch worth 3 million won in total from a factory dressing room in the southern port city.They had worn masks and gloves to avoid the chase from police.If there were dash cams inside the vehicles, the suspects either removed them or the memory cards, according to police.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)