[Trending] #What is Love #Twice

|Twice (JYP Entertainment)
The song has swept the local music charts as soon as it was released, ranking the top spots on every chart at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The group’s name “Twice” also skyrocketed to the first spot of Naver’s trending bar Monday, while “Twice What is Love” ranked fifth on the same day.
The music video for “What is Love” garnered 11 million views on YouTube in 21 hours and was shared over 22,000 times on Twitter as well. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video remains the most trending video on YouTube in Korea.
After the number of music video views surpassed 10 million, the group’s official Twitter account celebrated the news, saying “ONCE is Love.”
The showcase footage, which was aired via Naver V Live, received more than 5 million likes on the platform in 17 hours.
“There are four steps that I go through whenever I hear the Twice’s newly released song for the first time,” a Facebook user said in the comments. “First, I don’t really like it. But somehow, I find myself singing the song. Then, I discover myself singing and dancing with perfect lyrics and choreography. In the end, I think it was actually an excellent song.” The comment received nearly 200 likes instantly.
“Look at the dance moves! The moment when Sana draws a question mark... I’m dying,” another user commented.
The nine members of the groups are set to take part in MBC FM4U radio show “Two O’Clock Date Ji Suk Jin” Wednesday.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)