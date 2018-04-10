Perry: Testing, transfer bans first step toward NK denuclearization

NATIONAL

William Perry (Glenn Fawcett)

William Perry, former US defense secretary, said Tuesday a ban on North Korea‘s nuclear and missile tests and prevention of any transfer of related technologies would be the first step toward achieving the goal of denuclearization.Citing his decadeslong experience in dealing with North Korea, Perry added that any agreement with North Korea should deal with its security concerns and its desire to normalize its ties with the United States.“Given that North Korea has a nuclear arsenal, we must contain and deter that arsenal. and we can strengthen our containment by reaching agreement with North Korea on the testing ban and ban on any transfer of nuclear technology or components,” Perry said during a forum held in Seoul.“It could be negotiated and once it is negotiated, it could be verified. ... Negotiation to achieve the testing ban could also be used to set up a process for denuclearization,” he added.Perry, who served as defense secretary under President Bill Clinton’s administration from 1994-1997, is known for his 1999 proposal for a three-stage resolution to North Korea‘s weapons of mass destruction, referred to as the Perry Process.His visit to Seoul comes as South Korea and the US are preparing to hold their respective summits with North Korea. The two Koreas plan to hold their summit talks on April 27.The North has expressed a willingness to discuss denuclearization. The US has demanded a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.Perry said that the process of full denuclearization of the North will be “long and difficult” as it involves efforts to deal with the North’s security concerns and wish for normalizing ties with the US.“What can we learn from these previous negotiations with North Korea? I believe that the first and most fundamental lesson is that the North Korea at a very high cost has produced the nuclear program to ensure the survival of their regime to ensure the survival of the Kim dynasty,” he said.“North Korea believes that the US has an intent and the capability to overthrow their regime, and North Korea‘s nuclear arsenal would be the only sure way to deter the US from carrying out that plan,” he added. “Any agreement must deal with their security concerns and (be) related to their desire for normalization.”He said North Korean leaders are “not crazy” and have been consistent in their efforts to stay in power.“The North Korean leaders are not crazy. They are despotic. They are ruthless and they are cruel to their people, but they are not crazy. They have a rationale for their actions to stay in power,” he said. “From their point of view, they are doing something right.”“They would never, they would never trade regime survivability for economic benefits no matter how attractive. And conversely, economic disincentives ... hurt North Korea but by themselves would not cause them to give up their nuclear program.”He called for maintaining realistic expectations before going into the summits with North Korea given its track record of breaking promises, underlining the need to maintain “healthy skepticism.”“Success is far from certain and the consequences of failure could be devastating. So careful preparation for this summit meeting is critically important,” he said.“During the (previous) negotiations with North Korea, my guiding principle was we must deal with North Korea as it is, not as we would wish it to be,” he noted. (Yonhap)