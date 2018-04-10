Seoul City to aid elderly who collect waste paper

In a survey of 2,417 people aged 65 and above who collect waste paper in Seoul, 51.9 percent said they made less than 100,000 won a month, the city government said Tuesday.
Nearly three-quarters of them were aged 76 or above.
“As the price of waste paper dropped recently, they are in greater need of help to meet basic food and clothing needs,” a city official said.
“They are also vulnerable to traffic accidents as they walk around at dawn on roads instead of sidewalks when they have mobility difficulties.”
|(Yonhap)
About half of the senior citizens who pick up waste paper said they lived alone.
The Seoul City government has come up with a set of plans to provide them with financial aid for living and medical costs, help them find other jobs and ensure their safety.
The city said it would offer up to 1 million won for medical expenses and 300,000 won for a single-person household. In addition, it will also provide up to 75,000 won in rent subsidies for 853 of the elderly, create jobs related to waste paper collection and provide counselling services.
The city also plans to provide reflective safety vests, bands, dustproof masks, carts and traffic safety courses for the elderly collecting waste paper.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)