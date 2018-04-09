Hyundai, Kia sweep 6 awards at Red Dot Design Award

Arranged by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordheim Westfalen, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the three most recognized design awards alongside the iF Design Award and IDEA Design Award.
Out of the six awards, the two automakers won a combined five awards for transportation design.
|Five models of Hyundai and Kia that won the transportation design award at this year’s Red Dot Design Award (Hyundai Motor Group)
Kia Motors’ high performance vehicle Stinger was crowned Best of Best in the transportation design category, the company said. This is Stinger’s second major accolade this year following the iF Design Award it received in February.
In 2017, the high performance sedan also won the Eyes On Design Award, the official design award held at the Detroit Motor Show, alongside the Good Design Award in December last year.
Hyundai Motor’s fuel cell electric vehicle Nexo, and Kia Motors’ compact sport utility vehicle Stonic and Morning also won the transportation design award.
|Kia Motors’ brand experience center in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, was named winner of the interior architecture and interior design category. (Hyundai Motor Group)
On top of vehicles, Kia Motors’ brand experience center dubbed BEAT360 in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, was named the winner of the interior architecture and interior design category.
The 1,907-square-meter brand center that opened in June 2017 also clinched the iF Design Award in February.
The product design category saw heated competition this year with roughly 6,300 products from 59 countries.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)