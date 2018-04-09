Missing Marine Corps officer found dead

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A Marine Corps officer was found dead 19 days after he went missing in Pohang, South Gyeongsang Province.The body of the officer was seen drifting toward the shore in Ipam-ri, Nam-gu, on Sunday morning, according to the First Marine Division.The Marine Corps will carry out an autopsy to discover the cause of death.The major went missing on March 21 on Ipam-ri beach. His vehicle was found to have fallen and turned over 4 meters under a nearby parking lot. The bloodstains inside the vehicle are suspected to be his.His family members filed a missing persons report on March 20, a day before the accident, and the Korean military and police searched the neighboring coasts and shores.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)