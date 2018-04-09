Missing Marine Corps officer found dead

Go to Mobile Version

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 9, 2018 - 14:41
  • Updated : Apr 9, 2018 - 14:41
A Marine Corps officer was found dead 19 days after he went missing in Pohang, South Gyeongsang Province.

The body of the officer was seen drifting toward the shore in Ipam-ri, Nam-gu, on Sunday morning, according to the First Marine Division.

The Marine Corps will carry out an autopsy to discover the cause of death.

(Yonhap)

The major went missing on March 21 on Ipam-ri beach. His vehicle was found to have fallen and turned over 4 meters under a nearby parking lot. The bloodstains inside the vehicle are suspected to be his.

His family members filed a missing persons report on March 20, a day before the accident, and the Korean military and police searched the neighboring coasts and shores.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

