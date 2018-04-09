Man booked for stealing W30m from hospitalized girlfriend

The man is accused of breaking and entering into his girlfriend’s house and stealing 1.15 million won ($1,080) worth of cash and jewelry on Jan. 29. He is also accused of withdrawing a total of 30 million won from her bank account over 22 occasions.
|(123RF)
It is said the two first met through a dating app three months ago. The suspect committed theft after his girlfriend was hospitalized from a car accident, according to the police.
Upon realizing that the victim had filed a theft report, the man reportedly threatened the victim by saying, “Why would you call the police? I am going to return the money. I won‘t leave you alone.”
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)