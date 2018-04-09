China bans exports of 32 'dual-use' items to NK

NATIONAL

China has banned exports of 32 items to North Korea that could be converted for use in developing weapons of mass destruction, Beijing's commerce ministry said Monday.The "dual-use" items are mostly equipment, software and technologies. They include particle accelerators and centrifuges, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.The export ban is in line with Resolution 2375 adopted by the UN Security Council in September in the wake of the North's sixth nuclear test.The move followed the surprise talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Beijing last month.Following the meeting, speculation arose that Beijing might be easing up on its sanctions on Pyongyang. China is the closest ally and biggest trade partner for the reclusive state.Currently, South and North Korea are preparing for a summit scheduled for April 27. North Korean leader Kim and US President Donald Trump are also expected to meet before the end of May.