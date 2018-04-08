Kindergarten teacher gets suspended jail term for child abuse

NATIONAL

(123RF)

A kindergarten teacher has been sentenced to a prison term on the charge of habitual child abuse on her three-year-old students.The Incheon District Court handed down a six-month imprisonment term suspended for two years to the kindergarten teacher indicted for violating the Act on Punishment of Child Abuse Crimes. The court also ordered a 40-hour prevention course on child abuse to the suspect.The suspect was accused of repeatedly abusing three-year-old kids at the kindergarten located in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon from March 21 to April 21, 2017.She had forced a kid to eat rice that was scattered on the floor, dumped baskets full of toy blocks and had him clean it up all by himself while running the class without him.Another three-year-old chils had been bruised on his right arm when the suspect forcefully took his books and backpack because he did not follow her instruction to pack the books.The suspect had also crumpled a student’s drawing and thrown it toward other students, saying it was a poor drawing.It has been reported that she quit her job after the incidents were made public.The lawyer defending the former teacher claiming that her acts against children were not severe, and she partially reached an agreement with the victimsBy Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)