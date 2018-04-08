Day6 to hold first Japan concert in June

ENTERTAINMENT

Day6 (JYP Entertainment)

Day6 will hold its first ever concert in Japan in June, its agency said Friday.According to S.M. Entertainment, the five-piece K-pop boy band will hold its Japan solo concert “‘DAY6 1st LIVE in JAPAN “THE BEST DAY’” at Tsutaya O-East in Tokyo and Umeda Trad in Osaka on June 13 and 14, respectively.The act made its Japanese debut on March 14 with its first Japanese single EP “If ~ I See You Again ~” which became a theme song for Japanese drama “Repeat.” Day6 is also set to release a best album titled “The Best Day” that includes 12 hits from the act’s “Every Day6” project and Japanese version of its hit “I Wait” and English version of “Congratulations.”“Every Day6” was the group’s yearlong monthly release project, for which the act released two songs every month with concerts before each release from January to December last year.Having debuted in September 2015, the act is also scheduled to perform at the Seoul Jazz Festival 2018 at Olympic Park in southern Seoul on May 20.