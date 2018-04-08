DMZ bike tour to be held this month

NATIONAL

UIJEONGBU, Gyeonggi Province -- A bike tour within the civilian control line of the Demilitarized Zone bisecting the two Koreas will take place late this month, the event's organizer said Sunday.



"The DMZ Bike Tour will be held near the Imjingak park in Paju, north of Seoul, on April 29," the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization said.







(Photo courtesy of Gyeonggi Provincial Government)