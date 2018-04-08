DMZ bike tour to be held this month

UIJEONGBU, Gyeonggi Province -- A bike tour within the civilian control line of the Demilitarized Zone bisecting the two Koreas will take place late this month, the event's organizer said Sunday.
"The DMZ Bike Tour will be held near the Imjingak park in Paju, north of Seoul, on April 29," the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization said.
|(Photo courtesy of Gyeonggi Provincial Government)
The tour will cover a 17.2-kilometer section linking a military patrol walk along the Imjin River with Tongil Bridge and Chobyeongdo, the agency said.
People can apply to participate via the GTO website (www.ggtour.or.kr), the agency said, adding the entry fee is 10,000 won ($9.35).
"The tour will provide people an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful natural landscape of the DMZ, whose environment has been well-preserved for decades after the inter-Korean division," the agency said. (Yonhap)