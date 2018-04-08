SK Telecom to compensate 7.3m subscribers for network problem

About 7.3 million SKT subscribers are estimated to have experienced some amount of inconvenience for about three hours Friday afternoon due to erroneous operations of Long Term Evolution systems for voice calls and text messages.
The problems first occurred at 3:17 p.m. and were solved by 5:48 p.m.
According to the terms of agreement, compensation is to be meted out to consumers suffering losses from network problems over three or more hours.
However, the telecom company decided to compensate nearly everyone affected, including those with just one failed attempt to make a call or send a message.
|(Yonhap)
The compensation amount is estimated to range from 600 won to 7,300 won, according to the mobile plan.
SKT CEO Park Jung-ho issued an apology in a press release, saying, “All network infrastructure will be thoroughly reviewed to provide stable and safe telecom services.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heralcorp.com)