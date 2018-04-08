Korea, Latvia sign preliminary agreement on opening direct air route

NATIONAL

South Korea's transport ministry said Sunday it signed a preliminary agreement with its Latvian counterpart to open a direct air route between the two countries.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it has agreed with Latvia to operate flights that connect the two countries three times a week.





The ministry said South Koreans and Latvians will also be able to travel between the two countries through code-share programs."The direct flights between South Korea and Latvia will add to the traveling convenience of South Koreans," an official from the ministry said, claiming the agreement will also attract people from neighboring countries that do not have flights to the European country.