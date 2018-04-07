EU adds 21 entities to N. Korea sanctions list: report

NATIONAL

The European Union has added one person and 21 entities to its list of those subject to restrictive measures against North Korea in line with the latest sanctions imposed by the United Nations, a US radio station reported Saturday.The decision was made Friday (local time) to implement the United Nations' latest expansion of sanctions against North Korea covering 27 vessels, one individual and 21 shipping companies, Radio Free Asia reported, citing an EU spokesman.Detailed information on the new additions will be made public in the EU's official journal on Monday, the radio broadcast added.On March 30, the U.N. Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee unanimously adopted the sanctions in response to the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.In addition, the EU will also impose an asset freeze on 15 ships that violated sanctions against the North, a port entry ban on 25 ships and the de-flagging of 12 ships, said the report. (Yonhap)