Nearly 86,000 S. Koreans affected by Facebook data leak: company

A large number of South Koreans may have been affected by the latest personal information leak affecting U.S. social media operator Facebook Inc., the company said Friday.



Facebook said 85,893 South Korean users may have been inadvertently impacted by the leak scandal. The figure is based on the “friends” of 184 users who installed the “thisisyourdigitallife” app.





Facebook logo (AFP-Yonhap)

The social media operator said earlier that the personal information of a whopping 87 million users may have been leaked to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.Facebook said the scope of the leakage may vary depending on users‘ personal information settings. (Yonhap)