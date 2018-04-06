Plastic bags make up one-third of Seoul’s recyclable waste

NATIONAL

Plastic bags make up over one-third of Seoul’s recyclable waste, according to statistics released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday.Some 203,971 metric tons of recyclable waste, including paper, glass bottles, cans, plastic containers and plastic bags, were collected in 2015. Of this amount, over 59,189 metric tons were plastic bags, or 29 percent of all the waste.The neighborhoods that contributed the largest amounts of plastic bag waste were Seocho-gu, Seodaemun-gu and Guro-gu.The solution is to use less plastic bags in our daily lives, according to a Seoul Metropolitan Government official. “We will proceed with campaigns that urge people to use paper bags and boxes, and sanction establishments that offer plastic bags for free.”