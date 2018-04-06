China screens first Korean films since ban on Korean content during THAAD feud

BUSINESS

BEIJING -- Theaters in Beijing this week began to screen the first South Korean films since the two countries' diplomatic feud over Seoul's deployment of a missile defense system led to a Chinese ban on imports of Korean films in 2016, in a sign of a possible restoration of full-fledged exchanges.



Seven Korean films have been invited to the upcoming Beijing International Film Festival slated for April 15-22, including Director Hong Sang-soo's 2017 releases -- "Claire's Camera" and "The Day After" -- and the 2017 blockbuster "The Battleship Island."



Starting on Friday, China's CGV and Wanda Cinemas are to screen the movies in their Beijing theaters as part of pre-screenings ahead of the international film festival.





Korean director Hong Sang-soo`s film, "Claire`s Camera," will be screened in Beijing. (Photo courtesy of the Korean Cultural Center in China-Yonhap)

These are the first Korean movies screened in China since the announcement of Seoul's deployment of the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in July 2016 led to China's bans on South Korean tourism, trade and entertainment.Not even a single South Korean film was released in China in 2016 and 2017 at the height of the boycott.The change is fueling hopes for a lifting of the Chinese boycott on the previously vibrant imports of Korean films and TV programs, as well as other popular culture entertainment.Adding to the hopes, China's popular social media service Weibo has recently decided to stream a new Korean movie, "Cheese in the Trap," on its website from April 10."It is the first time a movie made only in Korea has been screened in China in two years, except for films co-produced by Korea and China," an official related with the film industry in Beijing said. "The tickets for 'The Battleship Island' are sold out, and the tickets for the other (Korean) movies are also almost sold out."Another movie industry insider said, "It is too early to say the ban on Korean popular culture has been lifted, but it's obviously clear that positive changes have started to appear." (Yonhap)