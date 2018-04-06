Go to Mobile Version

Taeyeon to hold first individual showcase tour in Japan

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 6, 2018 - 10:52
  • Updated : Apr 6, 2018 - 10:52

Taeyeon of Girls' Generation will hold her first-ever showcase tour in Japan in June as a solo artist, her agency said Friday.

The tour will take her to four Japanese cities -- Fukuoka, Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka, SM Entertainment said, without releasing the exact dates for the events. 

(S.M. Entertainment)

Debuting as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007, Taeyeon began a solo career in 2015 with her first EP album "I." She has since released many hit songs, such as "Rain," "Why," "11:11" and "Fine." In December 2017, she released her third EP, "This Christmas: Winter Is Coming," which achieved similar success.

The singer is to attend an annual world tour of SM artists at Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai on Friday at 6 p.m. (local time). (Yonhap)

 

