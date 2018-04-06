K-pop group BTS teases new release in 9-minute video

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS on Friday released a new cinematic video hinting at the themes and sounds of its upcoming new album.



Titled "Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself: Wonder," the nine-minute-long teaser video was shared on YouTube at midnight.



In similar fashion to BTS' promotional videos in the past, the video was filmed and edited to resemble a mini feature film, with the septet featured in a montage of various dramatic environments and situations.





(Big Hit Entertainment)

The footage includes several dark sequences, such as scenes of members being beaten up and trapped inside a room burning with fire, then later transitions towards brighter scenes. It includes a warning that the content is suitable for those above 19. The song "Euphoria," presumed to be the lead song on the band's next album, is partly revealed in the video.The teaser was dropped on the same week that BTS released its second Japanese studio album, "Face Yourself." No release date for the band's new Korean album has been announced.BTS enjoyed massive success last year, with its previous EP, "Love Yourself: Her," having sold over 1.49 million copies since its release in September. The K-pop sensation was included on Forbes magazine's "30 Under 30 Asia" list in the entertainment and sports category for 2018. (Yonhap)