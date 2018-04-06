Samsung Electronics operating profit hits record-high in Q1

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its first-quarter operating profit is presumed to have set another record by rising 50.55 percent from the previous year.



Samsung Electronics' main office in Seoul (Yonhap)

The operating profit was estimated at 15.6 trillion won ($14.6 billion) for the January-March period, compared with 9.89 trillion won posted a year earlier, the South Korean tech giant said through its earnings guidance report.Sales moved up 18.69 percent to 60 trillion won, compared with 50.5 trillion won in the same three months of 2017.The operating profit hovered above the market's estimate of 14.5 trillion won, which was compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, on 20 local brokerage houses.Samsung did not offer performance and net profit estimate reports for each business division. The company will deliver its finalized earnings report later this month.Shares of Samsung Electronics closed 3.88 percent higher in the previous session at 2,437,000 won. The first-quarter guidance was released before the market opened Friday. (Yonhap)