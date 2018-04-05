[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, will be hosting the annual Lighting & Illumination Festival until Oct. 31.With its 300-meter wish tunnel, a lavender field lit up in various colors and more, Herb Island aims to get visitors in the holiday spirit.Inspired by European Christmas markets, the festival offers various events, including Christmas-themed soap-, tree- and candle-making, a Christmas cookie market and roasted turkey.Admission to the Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival ranges from 4,000 won to 6,000 won. For more information, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.Jeju Island’s king cherry tree blossoms can be seen all over the island.The peak of the king cherry tree blossoms lasts for only two to three days, but the beautiful blossoms can be seen for weeks, from late March to the second week of April.The festival is free and available to visitors of all charges.Visit www.visitjeju.net for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Seokchonhosu Lake Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual event held at the Seokchonhosu Lake area in Seoul. The event takes place until April 13, when cherry blossoms beautifully embroider the city. In addition, a variety of performances, exhibitions, and hands-on activities also take place during the festival period.The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.Visit www.songpa.go.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The Maengbang Flower Festival boasts a view of canola flowers, cherry blossoms and the blue sea of the East Coast.The festival also offers a diverse set of events and programs including a local produce market, fresh strawberry picking, and exhibition on canola flowers and bees. The Samcheok Tourist Center will also be at the festival to help any tourists to the area visit the variety of tourist attractions nearby.The event is being held until April 30.Visit tour.samcheok.go.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Everland hosts the Tulip Festival to mark spring from March to April each year.Over 1.2 million tulips in 100 different varieties including Apeldoorn, Synaeda Blue and Pink Diamond are on display. Photo zones include the 26-meter Flower Magic Tower. As night falls, the LED Musical Rose Garden features light-emitting diode roses lit in various colors.Refer to the official website (www.everland.com) for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.