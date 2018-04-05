[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Ha-jun (Wi Ha-jun) who runs a YouTube channel that deals with the supernatural, leads the team of youngsters to the Gonjiam asylum and the mysterious room No. 402, which is supposed to have never been opened since the hospital closed decades before. Despite the rumors that the place is cursed, Ha-jun and his team strap on cameras and plunge into the darkness surrounding the battered building.When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter egg, which will give the finder his fortune.Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against “Kaiju.” He has since abandoned his training and become caught up in the criminal underworld.When an unstoppable threat is unleashed, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi).Woo-jin (So Ji-sub) and his son Ji-ho (Kim Ji-hwan) struggle to cope with the loss of Woo-jin’s wife Soo-ah (Son Ye-jin). Ji-ho believes that his mother will return during the rainy season, just like in his favorite fairy tale. One day, Soo-ah miraculously comes back without her memory.