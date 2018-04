NATIONAL

A man estimated to be in his 60s died after being hit by a Mugunghwa train traveling from Busan to Seoul inside a tunnel in Dong-gu, Daejeon, on Thursday at 10:26 a.m.Due to the accident, the train service was delayed for 40 minutes.While seeking to identify the man’s body, police are investigating the railroad engineer to obtain a more detailed account.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)