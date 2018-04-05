Facelifted Range Rover unveiled in Seoul

BUSINESS

A face-lifted Range Rover series was released in South Korea on Thursday, in a bid to keep the popularity of the British luxury SUV afloat.The new Range Rover Sport is the latest in the line in five years, equipped with all-round light-emitting diode headlights, a V6 supercharger engine and stone massage functions for both front and back seats.Kim Jung-yong, product manager at Jaguar Land Rover Korea, said the local importer and distributor of the British carmaker aims to sell 1,800 vehicles a year -- the average number sold by Range Rover in Korea in recent years.“We hope to keep the sales number high by introducing the face-lifted model this month,” he said.A sport edition surpassing sales of the standard wheel base by 200 in South Korea is quite distinctive, he said, adding that Asia’s fourth-largest economy is the sixth-largest market for the Range Rover series.Since the first Range Rover was launched in 1970, the carmaker has sold more than 1.7 million units around the world. Prices start from 187 million won ($176,600) for the standard wheel base and 133 million won for the sport edition.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)