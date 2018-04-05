BTS' new Japanese release tops Oricon album chart

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop group BTS on Thursday clinched the top spot on the main album chart for Oricon, Japan's main music sales tracker, with its latest Japanese release.



"Face Yourself," BTS' third Japanese studio album released Wednesday, was on top of the Oricon Albums Chart as of Thursday morning, according Oricon's website.



(Yonhap)

The record also reached No. 1 on Apple iTunes album charts in 49 regions, while "Don't Leave Me," part of the album's tracklist, conquered 35 iTunes song charts."Face Yourself" includes Japanese versions of past BTS hits, such as "DNA" and "Mic Drop," released in Korea last year. "Don't Leave Me" is an original Japanese release that is also used as the theme music in the Japanese remake of South Korean TV crime procedural, "Signal."The seven-piece act plans to hold fan meet and greets in Yokohama and Osaka later this month. (Yonhap)