Farewell dinner for S. Korean art troupe held in amicable atmosphere

A South Korean art troupe dined together with North Korean artists in an amicable atmosphere after completing its second of two rare performances in Pyongyang on Tuesday, multiple South Korean participants said.



The 160-member art troupe, including 11 celebrated pop stars, returned home early Wednesday, wrapping up its four-day trip to North Korea. While in Pyongyang, it performed on its own Sunday and jointly with a North Korean art troupe called the Samjiyon Orchestra on Tuesday.



"South Korean singers and their counterparts from the North's Samjiyon Orchestra sang together during the dinner. They, in particular, sang in unison 'Our Wish is Reunification,' along with the troupe leader Hyon Song-wol's piano accompaniment," the participants said after returning from the trip.



"Our Wish" is a common Korean children's song that was performed together by the South and North Korean artists as the finale of the concert.







The dinner hosted by Kim Yong-chol, a ranking Workers' Party official in charge of affairs with South Korea, in the North's capital lasted for three hours, one hour longer than originally planned as the amicable mood constantly progressed."When four Samjiyon singers began to sing the South Korean song 'Man is Ship, Woman is Harbor,' Yoon Do-hyun, who sang the song in a rock version during the last concert, took the microphone," one of the participants said. "Hyon sang Cho Yong-pil's 'Cafe of the Winter' twice and one of them together with Cho."Kim filled up glasses with two sorts of North Korea liquors for everybody, according to another participant."Since we finished the performance well, we exchanged talks in a free and easy atmosphere. And it was a dinner buffet, which tasted good. I thought they did their best to prepare the dinner." (Yonhap)