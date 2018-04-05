Court again denies arrest warrant for ex-governor on sexual offense charges

NATIONAL

A local court on Thursday refused for the second time to issue an arrest warrant for former South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung on sexual offense charges.



The Seoul Western District Court said the accusations leveled against An are contestable and there is insufficient proof that he is a flight risk or trying to destroy evidence.



On Monday, prosecutors filed a new request for a court warrant to arrest An after an earlier request was rejected last week on the grounds that he's unlikely to flee or destroy evidence.





Former governor An Hee-jung bows as he leaves the detention center on Thursday around midnight, after the Seoul Western District Court refused to issue an arrest warrant for An. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors have since conducted a supplementary investigation and said they applied for a warrant again in light of the case's seriousness and concerns that he may attempt to destroy evidence.An, 54, is accused of forcing his former secretary to have sex with him multiple times over the past year in Seoul and while on overseas business trips. The secretary, Kim Ji-eun, made the revelation in a television news interview early this month. An has issued a public apology but has not admitted to the charges. He insists the relationship with Kim was consensual.The liberal politician, who was once considered a potential presidential candidate, resigned as governor in the wake of the scandal.He faces another complaint, filed by a research staff member from a think tank, who also alleged she was sexually abused by him. But the charges made for the arrest warrant only included Kim's case because the latter complaint is still being investigated, prosecutors said.Prosecutors could seek to indict An without detention after further investigating the second case. (Yonhap)