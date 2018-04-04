Chief of state-run credit backer offers to resign over extramarital affair

BUSINESS

(Kotec)

The chief of the state-run credit backer of SMEs on Wednesday offered to resign following a scandal over an extramarital affair.Kim Kyu-ok, who leads the Korea Technology Finance Corp., offered his resignation, according to Ministry of SMEs and Startups officials, following his alleged adultery. The ministry said it will decide soon whether it should conduct an audit or ask the police to investigate him.Earlier Wednesday, local cable network JTBC reported that Kim has had an inappropriate relationship with a woman since 2015. Kim, 57, was then a vice mayor of economic affairs for the Busan Metropolitan Government.According to the report, Kim met the woman during while working and she even accompanied him on overseas business trips. The woman also told JTBC that Kim took naked photos of her without her permission in summer 2016. The two also had a scuffle in a motel parking lot that resulted police being dispatched to the scene.Kim claimed that he was unreasonably threatened by the woman. He didn't go to his office Wednesday, having taken unscheduled leave.Kim previously served as a spokesperson of the Ministry of Strategy and Finance. He became the head of Kotec last January. (Yonhap)