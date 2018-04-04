S. Korean volleyball star mulling options over future

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

South Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung said Wednesday she is mulling over her future options, as her contract with a Chinese club expires next month.Kim returned home after helping Shanghai Guohua Life to finish runner-up in the Chinese volleyball league. The 30-year-old, considered one of the world's best attackers today, signed a one-year contract with Shanghai last year.Kim said she has yet to decide her destination for the next season. Before going to China, Kim played with Turkish club Fenerbahce for six years. She also had stint with Japanese side JT Marvelous."I'm open to all possibilities," Kim said to reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport in Incheon. "I know there are fans who want me to go back to Turkey. But in China, I also have many people who helped me. I don't know where I should go."Kim came to her homeland to show her skills to local fans in a special match on Sunday that features South Korean and Thai volleyball stars. Despite her busy schedule, Kim said she is excited to meet local fans."Since I play overseas, I don't really have time to spend time with South Korean fans," said Kim, who last played in the South Korean volleyball league nine years ago. "I hope many fans can come to the stadium and support our women's volleyball team."After the South Korea-Thailand match, Kim will go back to China for an All-Star Game. She will then come back to South Korea for her national team duty at Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong. (Yonhap)