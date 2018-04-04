Innocean Worldwide starts ‘black dog’ campaign

The “black dog syndrome” refers to a phenomenon observed at dog shelters here: Dogs with black hair stay longer in shelters than lighter colored dogs.
An image from Innocean's YouTube video to raise awareness of the "black dog syndrome." (Innocean Worldwide)
The 4 minute 33 second clip posted on YouTube on Wednesday features a black haired dog escaping from a shelter after failing to find a new owner.
Through the clip, Innocean aims to deliver key messages such as “adopt a world without bias and discrimination.”
Innocean also made background music for the clip titled “Take Me Back,” the company said. Innocean plans to run an event where people can adopt a black dog doll named Lucky via the online shopping mall Interpark Pet.
