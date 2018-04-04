Go to Mobile Version

Innocean Worldwide starts ‘black dog’ campaign

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Apr 4, 2018 - 15:36
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2018 - 15:36
Innocean Worldwide, an advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, has launched a campaign here to address the so-called “black dog syndrome” in South Korea, in collaboration with the animal protection organization Care.

The “black dog syndrome” refers to a phenomenon observed at dog shelters here: Dogs with black hair stay longer in shelters than lighter colored dogs. 

An image from Innocean's YouTube video to raise awareness of the "black dog syndrome." (Innocean Worldwide)

The 4 minute 33 second clip posted on YouTube on Wednesday features a black haired dog escaping from a shelter after failing to find a new owner.

Through the clip, Innocean aims to deliver key messages such as “adopt a world without bias and discrimination.”

Innocean also made background music for the clip titled “Take Me Back,” the company said. Innocean plans to run an event where people can adopt a black dog doll named Lucky via the online shopping mall Interpark Pet. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

