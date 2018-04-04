[K-Talk] Jung Dong-ha announces new release for April 17

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Jung Dong-ha will return later in the month with a new single album, his agency said Wednesday.It marks his first release since signing with Music 1 Company last month, and first since releasing the album “Life” in October.The single album will consist of cover songs.“As the release date coincides with Jung‘s birthday, we think it will be particularly special for Jung and his fans. We are putting in special effort preparing it,” officials at his agency said.Jung debuted as the vocalist with Boohwal in 2005 and left the group in 2014.Since leaving, he has built his career as a singer, musical actor, radio host and a car racer.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)