Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[K-Talk] Jung Dong-ha announces new release for April 17

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Apr 4, 2018 - 15:45
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2018 - 15:50
Singer Jung Dong-ha will return later in the month with a new single album, his agency said Wednesday.

It marks his first release since signing with Music 1 Company last month, and first since releasing the album “Life” in October.

The single album will consist of cover songs.

“As the release date coincides with Jung‘s birthday, we think it will be particularly special for Jung and his fans. We are putting in special effort preparing it,” officials at his agency said.


Jung Dong-ha (Music 1 Company)

Jung debuted as the vocalist with Boohwal in 2005 and left the group in 2014.

Since leaving, he has built his career as a singer, musical actor, radio host and a car racer.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114