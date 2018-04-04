Go to Mobile Version

Shin Ramyun now available at Switzerland’s Matterhorn

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Apr 4, 2018 - 14:37
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2018 - 14:37
South Korean food and beverage company Nongshim’s best-selling Shin Ramyun is now available at the top of the Matterhorn in Switzerland.

Tourists pose with Shin Ramyun at Jungfrau in Switzerland. (Nongshim)

Sources said that a kiosk in Matterhorn’s Gornergrat observatory began selling Shin Ramyun last month, upon the request of the Switzerland tourism office covering the canton of Valais.

In May 2016, the tourism authority allowed the sale of Korean instant noodle maker Ottogi’s Jin Ramen there, following the popularity of Shin Ramyun at Jungfrau, another landmark in the Alps. Shin Ramyun has been sold on Jungfrau since 1999. 

Shin Ramyun cup noodles are sold at 7.90 francs (8,720 won) on the mountaintop. The company said at least 100,000 cups of Shin Ramyun are sold per year. During the high season in July and August, at least 1,000 cups of Shin Ramyun are sold daily. 

Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun is exported to 100 countries including locations such as Himalayan trekking courses in Nepal and Punta Arenas in Chile. 

The company said Nongshim does not directly sell Shim Ramyun to the kiosks on the Alps, but to a retailer in Switzerland that supplies cup noodles to the kiosks via mountain trains.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

