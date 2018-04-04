China submits report on efforts to implement sanctions against NK

NATIONAL

China has disclosed its ongoing implementation efforts for sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council against North Korea in the wake of Pyongyang's missile provocation.



In its implementation report recently submitted to the UN sanctions committee and uploaded on its website, China said that it has banned exports of iron, steel and other metals, industrial machinery and transportation vehicles to the North.





Chinese President Xi Jinping (AP-Yonhap)

China added that it has also limited exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea to a maximum of 500,000 barrels this year, while not expending the work permits for North Korean workers beyond Dec. 22, 2019.Those measures have been taken in line with the Resolution 2397 adopted by the UNSC in December following the North's intercontinental ballistic missile test.China is the sole ally and major economic partner with the North. Beijing has been asked to do more to enforce multilayered sanctions slapped on the North to bring the international pressure to bear on the reclusive country.In the report, China reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful resolution of North Korea's nuclear issue and renewed its support for the long-suspended six-party denuclearization talks.The six-party talks involving the two Koreas, the US, China, Russia and Japan started in 2003 to persuade the North to give up its nuclear aspirations. The multilateral talks hosted by China have not been held since late 2008, when the North walked away from the negotiating table.Currently, South Korea and the United States are preparing to hold their respective summits with North Korea in April and May. The two Koreas earlier agreed to hold what will be their third summit talks in history at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27. (Yonhap)