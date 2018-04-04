S. Korean musicians return from Pyongyang

South Korean musicians and a taekwondo demonstration team returned home via a chartered flight early Wednesday after concerts in Pyongyang, the first by South Korean artists in more than a decade.
The delegation, led by Do Jong-hwan, minister of culture, tourism and sports, arrived at Incheon Airport at 3:40 a.m.
|South Korean pop musicians Cho Yong-pil, Ali, Lee Sun-hee and Seohyun (from R to L) arrive at Incheon International Airport on April 4, after wrapping up a series of concerts in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)
A 160-member art troupe held two performances during their four-day visit to Pyongyang. The musicians on Tuesday held their second and final performance in collaboration with the North’s Samjiyon Orchestra before heading back to South Korea.
The joint concert titled “We Are One” was held at the fully packed 12,000-seat Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang.
South Korean pop singers including veteran Cho Yong-pil, girl group Red Velvet, and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun performed both Sunday and Tuesday. Sunday’s concert was attended by the North’s leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju.
“Thanks to all the support, we managed to end the two shows safely,” Yun Sang, the delegation’s musical director, said upon arrival.
“We were all unbelievably moved by the opportunity (to perform in the North). We thought that we would be able to comprehend what we’ve just participated in after arriving at Incheon,” Yun Sang said.
There were reports of Kim and Do discussing a possibility of another round of concerts titled “Autumn Came” to be held in Seoul, according to pool reports from Pyongyang.
When asked about the prospects of follow-up inter-Korean concerts in Seoul in fall, Yun Sang said no decision had been made yet.
The South Korean artists traveled to Pyongyang ahead of a landmark inter-Korean summit scheduled for April 27.
By Jung Min-kyung & Joint Press Corps (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)