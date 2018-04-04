S. Korean musicians return from Pyongyang

NATIONAL

South Korean musicians and a taekwondo demonstration team returned home via a chartered flight early Wednesday after concerts in Pyongyang, the first by South Korean artists in more than a decade.



The delegation, led by Do Jong-hwan, minister of culture, tourism and sports, arrived at Incheon Airport at 3:40 a.m.



South Korean pop musicians Cho Yong-pil, Ali, Lee Sun-hee and Seohyun (from R to L) arrive at Incheon International Airport on April 4, after wrapping up a series of concerts in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)