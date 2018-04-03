[Graphic News] Number of Facebook users worldwide rises

WORLD

The number of active Facebook users worldwide rose from the fourth quarter of 2015 to the fourth quarter of 2017.Around 1.4 billion users visited the social network daily in the fourth quarter of last year. Facebook was also the most popular social app in terms of users, with around 2 billion monthly users in June last year. YouTube saw 1.5 billion monthly users in the same month, while Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, both owned by Facebook, each had 1.2 billion users in April and February last year, respectively.