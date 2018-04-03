EXO-CBX to release new EP on April 10

ENTERTAINMENT

(S.M. Entertainment)

EXO-CBX, a subunit of EXO, will release an EP on April 10.The group’s agency S.M. Entertainment said Tuesday that the act’s second EP is titled “Blooming Days,” fronted by a lead track with a similar name.The lead track “Booming Day” will be a light-hearted dance pop love song that suits the warm weather of spring, the agency said.The subunit, consisting of three members from EXO -- Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin -- debuted with an EP titled “Hey Mama!” in October 2016. It also released its Japanese single “Girls” in May last year.Gaining popularity in and out of Korea, the subunit officially debuted in Japan in May. It also attended the opening ceremony of a Korea-China Economic and Trade Partnership event in Beijing in December as the representative of K-pop groups.