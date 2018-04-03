Anne Teresa‘s ‘Violin Phase,‘ act of writing movements

LIFE&STYLE

Belgian dancer and choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker introduced her postmodern dance work “Violin Phase” -- the third of four movements set to the music of Steve Reich -- at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Arts on Monday and Tuesday.



A square-shaped sheet of white sand was placed in the middle of a white cuboid space while the late afternoon sunlight streamed in. De Keersmaeker entered, stood erect on the side and soon walked into the square. As Reich’s “Violin Phase” began, De Keersmaeker started dancing. Along with the continuous repetition of music cells, the Belgium dancer twisted her upper body in a mechanical manner and wrapped her arms around herself.





Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker rehearses “Fase, Four Movements” to the music of Steve Reich at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul on Sunday. (MMCA)

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker rehearses “Fase, Four Movements” to the music of Steve Reich at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul on Sunday. (MMCA)

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker rehearses “Fase, Four Movements” to the music of Steve Reich at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul on Sunday. (MMCA)