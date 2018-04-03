S. Korea's culture minister: I proposed 'Autumn Came' almost simultaneously with NK leader

NATIONAL

PYONGYANG/SEOUL -- South Korea's culture minister on Tuesday confirmed reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proposed holding another performance in Seoul by a North Korean art troupe.



"Chairman Kim said there should be another concert in the South since 'Spring Comes' was successful," Do Jong-whan said during a meeting with South Korean reporters. "Then I proposed the idea of entitling it 'Autumn Came' almost simultaneously with him," said the poet-turned politician.



A 160-member South Korean artistic group performed in Pyongyang for the first time in more than a decade on Sunday in return for a North Korean art troupe's visit to Seoul in February to celebrate the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Do watched the performance sitting next to Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju.





(Yonhap)

The North Korean leader showed considerable interest in South Korean pop songs and their singers during the show."He was delighted when singer Yoon Do-hyun began performing the song, 'Man is Ship and Woman is Harbor,' and asked musical director Yoon Sang about the song's arrangement," Do said.Kim also asked if a song performed by Baek Ji-young is a latest hit and how much popular she is in the South, he added.The South Korean art troupe is to hold a joint performance with North Korean artists on Tuesday afternoon before returning home, wrapping up a four-day visit.(Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)