Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea's culture minister: I proposed 'Autumn Came' almost simultaneously with NK leader

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 3, 2018 - 14:26
  • Updated : Apr 3, 2018 - 14:26

PYONGYANG/SEOUL -- South Korea's culture minister on Tuesday confirmed reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proposed holding another performance in Seoul by a North Korean art troupe.

"Chairman Kim said there should be another concert in the South since 'Spring Comes' was successful," Do Jong-whan said during a meeting with South Korean reporters. "Then I proposed the idea of entitling it 'Autumn Came' almost simultaneously with him," said the poet-turned politician.

A 160-member South Korean artistic group performed in Pyongyang for the first time in more than a decade on Sunday in return for a North Korean art troupe's visit to Seoul in February to celebrate the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Do watched the performance sitting next to Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju.

(Yonhap)

The North Korean leader showed considerable interest in South Korean pop songs and their singers during the show.

"He was delighted when singer Yoon Do-hyun began performing the song, 'Man is Ship and Woman is Harbor,' and asked musical director Yoon Sang about the song's arrangement," Do said.

Kim also asked if a song performed by Baek Ji-young is a latest hit and how much popular she is in the South, he added.

The South Korean art troupe is to hold a joint performance with North Korean artists on Tuesday afternoon before returning home, wrapping up a four-day visit.(Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114