S. Korea to send 7-member delegation to working-level talks for summit with NK

NATIONAL

South Korea will send a seven-member delegation to this week's working-level talks to discuss protocol and security for an inter-Korean summit in late April, government officials said Tuesday.



The government informed the North of the composition of the delegation, led by Cho Han-ki, a presidential secretary on protocol, which will be dispatched for Wednesday's talks, according to Seoul's unification ministry.



The two Koreas will hold working-level talks on the southern side of the border truce village of Panmunjom Wednesday to prepare for the April 27 summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



South Korean delegation, led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (right) and North`s delegation, led by Ri Son-gwon, shake hands after agreeing to inter-Korean summit on March 29. Yonhap

The South's delegation will also include Shin Yong-wook, a senior presidential security officer, and Kwun Hyuk-ki, director of the press center at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, as the talks will deal with security and news release as well.The summit, the first since 2007, will be held at the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjom. Kim is set to become North Korea's first ruler to cross the tense inter-Korean border for talks.A ministry official said that he has no information about whether Kim Jong-un's moving route will be discussed or his wife Ri Sol-ju could be accompanied.The leaders of the two Koreas are widely expected to discuss the North's denuclearization, a peace regime and inter-Korean ties at the summit. US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with Kim Jong-un by May. (Yonhap)